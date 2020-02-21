#NeedlesNow, Saturday, Feb. 22
Needles, California
Chance of rain 70 percent. Rain likely before 1 p.m.; thunderstorms may develop later in the afternoon. Skies mostly cloudy. High temperatures around 70. Southeast wind under 10 mph moves to west southwest in the afternoon. Winds much higher in the vicinity of any developing storms. Overnight: chance of rain 40 percent before 10 p.m. West wind under 10 mph. Skies partly cloudy. Temps fall to upper 40s.
Firehouse Ministries distributes produce, meats, bakery and other food items in the vacant parking lot adjacent the old Frontier telecommunications office at F Street and Broadway from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Needles Youth Golf Academy offers instruction for players ages six through 17 at 9 a.m. at River’s Edge Golf Course.
Free adult golf lessons begin at 11 a.m. at River’s Edge Golf Course.
Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 2599 members and guests only: Aerie fried chicken dinner, 5 p.m.
VFW Post 404: Queen of Hearts starts at 4 p.m. with the drawing at 6:30 p.m. A meat loaf dinner will be served from 5 to 7 p.m. Karaoke begins at 6 p.m.
