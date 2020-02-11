#NeedlesNow, Wednesday, Feb. 12
Needles, California
High temperatures reach mid to upper 60s under sunny skies. North winds to low teens. Overnight: Winds move to north northwest under 10 mph. Temps fall to low 40s. Skies clear.
Spirit Week at Needles High School. Today: Dress to impress your crush; play Sort the Hearts.
Needles Branch Library - 1 to 2 p.m. Teen book club. 3:30 - 4:30 p.m. Story time: Valentine theme; make a Valentine Day puppy dog to take home.
Skills and Drills for Colorado River Area Girls Softball begins with late registration at 5:30 p.m. at the Needles softball complex; J Street at Bailey Avenue.
BPO Elks Lodge 1608 members and guests only: Lodge, Past Exalted Ruler night, 6 p.m.
Visit www.thedesertstar.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.