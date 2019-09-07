#NeedlesNow, Sunday, Sept. 8
Needles, California
Substantially cooler, breezy. High temperature in the low triple digits. Winds south southwest to mid teens with gusts to low 20s possible. Skies sunny. Overnight: Temps fall to mid 70s. Winds calm after midnight. Skies clear.
Play darts at 3 p.m. at BPO Elks Lodge 1608.
Eagles Aerie 2599 serves a breakfast of bacon and eggs, hash browns and toast beginning at 8 a.m.
VFW Post 404 serves an omelette breakfast from 9 to 11 a.m. In honor of National Grandparents Day, Post 404 members who bring their grandchildren will eat free.
