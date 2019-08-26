#NeedlesNow, Tuesday, Aug. 27
Needles, California
Excessive heat warning in effect. Temperatures reach the mid one-teens. Sunny. South wind to 10 mph. Overnight: Temps in the upper 80s. Winds move to south southwest, calm after midnight.
Lap swimming is available from 6:30 to 8 a.m., exercise from 8 to 9:15 a.m. at the Needles Aquatics Center. Call 760-326-3866.
Chicken fried steak and fixin’s by Ed and Mike, 5 - 6:30 p.m. at BPO Elks Lodge 1608.
Discounted reservations are available now for the annual awards dinner of the Needles Chamber of Commerce to be held Oct. 5 at The Palms River Resort. Call 760-326-2050.
Sign up by Sept. 9 for peewee soccer, flag football and youth volleyball fall programs at the Needles Recreation Center, 1705 J St. Call 760-326-2814.
Needles Branch Library: 3 to 4 p.m. Construction Zone: speed building.
The Needles Unified School District Board of Trustees meets in the District Support Office, 1900 Erin Dr. Open sessions begin at 6 p.m.
Per their action taken May 14, there will be no city council meeting held on Aug. 27.
Fun Wii bowling and pizza starts at 4 p.m. at VFW Post 404.
