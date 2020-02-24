#NeedlesNow, Tuesday, Feb. 25
Needles, California
North winds to mid 20s, gusts to near 40 mph. High temperatures in the upper 60s under sunny skies. Overnight: Winds north northwest to mid teens. Temps fall to low 40s. Skies clear.
Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 2599 members and guests only: Auxiliary tostada night, 5 p.m.
BPO Elks Lodge 1608 members and guests only: Shuffleboard, 3 p.m.
VFW Post 404: League Wii bowling and pizza begins at 4 p.m.
