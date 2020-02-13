#NeedlesNow, St. Valentine’s Day Friday, Feb. 14
Needles, California
High temperatures break into the low 70s under mostly sunny skies. Overnight: Skies mostly clear. Temps in the mid 40s.
Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 2599 members and guests only: Valentine’s Day meatloaf dinner at 5 p.m.
VFW Post 404 serves a prime rib dinner from 5 to 7 p.m.
