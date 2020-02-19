#NeedlesNow, Thursday, Feb. 20
Needles, California
North winds to 10, gusts to low 20s. High temperatures in the mid 70s under sunny skies. Overnight: North winds light. Temps fall to upper 40s. Skies mostly clear.
Local residents who made less than $56,000 last year are invited to take part in a free county Transitional Assistance Department tax preparation workshop from 8:30 a.m. until noon at 1090 East Broadway. Call 760-552-6176 to schedule an appointment.
No food distribution today at Firehouse Ministries. Distribution will be Saturday at Broadway and F Street.
Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 2599 members and guests only: Joint officers meeting at 5 p.m.
BPO Elks Lodge 1608 members and guests only: Chicken fried steak and fixin’s, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
VFW Post 404 Auxiliary serves tacos from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
