#NeedlesNow, Saturday, Jan. 18
Needles, California
North winds to upper teens, gusts to low 20s. High temperatures in the mid 60s under sunny skies. Overnight: Winds move to north northwest, continue to middle teens. Temps fall to mid 40s. Skies partly cloudy.
Firehouse Ministries offers a mobile pantry distribution from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the corner of Broadway and F Street. A variety of free items will be available including meat and produce. All are welcome.
U.S. Department of Agriculture commodities will be distributed from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Vincent de Paul, 839 Front St.
Needles Youth Golf Academy offers instruction for players ages six through 17 at 9 a.m. at River’s Edge Golf Course.
Free adult golf lessons begin at 11 a.m. at River’s Edge Golf Course.
Needles Branch Library: Book club for adults. Discuss Magpie Murders by Anthony Horowitz.
Queen of Hearts starts at 4 p.m. with the drawing at 6:30 p.m. A pork chop dinner is served from 5 to 7 p.m. Karaoke begins at 6 p.m. at VFW Post 404.
