#NeedlesNow, Tuesday, Jan. 14
Needles, California
High temperatures reach the mid to upper 60s under sunny skies. South winds under 10 mph in the afternoon. Overnight: Temps fall to low 40s. Skies mostly clear. Winds calm.
The staff of Dist. 33 Assemblyman Jay Obernolte is to visit the Needles city offices at 817 Third St. from 2 to 4:30 p.m. Call 760-244-5277 or send email to Assemblymember.Obernolte@assembly.ca.gov.
BPO Elks Lodge 1608 members and guests only: Shuffleboard, 3 p.m.
Needles Branch Library: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Totally Toddlers for ages one to three; 3 to 4 p.m. Game time for ages six to 11.
League Wii bowling and pizza begin at 4 p.m. at VFW Post 404.
