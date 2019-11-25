#NeedlesNow, Tuesday, Nov. 26
Needles, California
North wind to low teens, gusts to 20 mph. High temperature in the upper 50s under sunny skies. Overnight: Clouds gather, bringing a chance of rain Wednesday through Friday. Temps fall to around 40. Southeast winds light.
BPO Elks Lodge 1608 members and guests only: Shuffleboard 3 p.m.
Wii bowling and pizza starts at 4 p.m. at VFW Post 404.
