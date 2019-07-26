#NeedlesNow, Saturday, July 27
Needles, California
High temperatures in the mid one-teens under sunny skies. East northeast wind under 10 mph in the afternoon. Overnight: Winds move to northwest, calming after midnight. Skies mostly clear, temps fall to lower 90s.
Queen of Hearts starts at 4 p.m. with the drawing at 6:30 p.m. A meatloaf dinner is served from 5 to 7 p.m. Karaoke begins at 6 p.m. at VFW Post 404.
