#NeedlesNow, Tuesday, Oct. 29
Needles, California
Wind advisory, red flag warning in effect 5 p.m. Oct. 29 through 5 p.m. Oct. 30 for the Colorado River Valley between lakes Havasu and Mead. Locally, north winds are expected to reach the upper teens Tuesday afternoon. High temperatures in the lower 70s under sunny skies. Overnight: North winds increase to upper 20s with gusts to mid 30s or higher. Temps fall to low 40s. Skies clear.
Needles Branch Library: 3 - 4 p.m. Readers of the Round Table. Come and join Miss Adela in reading You’ve Got a Rock, Charlie Brown by Charles Schultz.
BPO Elks Lodge 1608 members and guests only: Chicken fried steak and all the usual extras by Ed and Mike, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
VFW Post 404 house committee meets at 9 a.m. Wii bowling and pizza starts at 4 p.m.
