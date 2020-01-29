#NeedlesNow, Thursday, Jan. 30
Needles, California
North wind to mid teens with gusts approaching 30 mph. High temperatures in the upper 60s. Skies partly cloudy. Overnight: North wind continues to around 10 mph with gusts into the low 20s. Temps fall to mid 40s. Skies clear.
Firehouse Ministries distributes food boxes to anyone wanting them from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Thursday except the third at 809 Bush St.
BPO Elks Lodge 1608 members and guests only: Prime rib, reservations required, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Needles Branch Library: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Culture and crafts: Learn about Asia and Africa. Make Kuda Lumping and a Middle Eastern Moroccan lamp.
VFW Post 404 Auxiliary serves tacos from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
