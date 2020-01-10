#NeedlesNow, Saturday, Jan. 11
Needles, California
High temperatures around 60 under sunny skies. South winds under 10 mph in the morning. Overnight: Temperatures fall to mid 30s. Skies clear. Winds calm.
VFW Post 404: Queen of Hearts starts at 4 p.m. with the drawing at 6:30 p.m. A lasagna dinner with dessert is served from 5 to 7 p.m. Karaoke begins at 6 p.m.
