#NeedlesNow, Monday, June 24
Needles, California
High temperatures approach 110 under sunny skies. South wind under 10 mph in the afternoon. Overnight: South wind gradually slows, temps fall to upper 70s. Skies clear.
A golf program for ages nine and under continues from 8 to 9 a.m. at River’s Edge Golf Course.
Firehouse Ministries, with St. Mary’s Food Bank and Kids Cafe Free Food Program, distributes a free lunch to ages 18 and under between 11 a.m. and noon at Katie Hohstadt Elementary School, Needles Housing Authority, or at 1932 and 1933 Erin Dr.
BPO Elks Lodge 1608 serves tacos, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
An annual consumer confidence report describing water quality in the city of Needles for 2018 is available for viewing now at www.cityofneedles.com.
Visit www.thedesertstar.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.