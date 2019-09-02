#NeedlesNow, Tuesday, Sept. 3
Needles, California
High temperature around 110 under sunny skies. Winds north northwest under 10 mph move to south southwest in the afternoon. Overnight: Temps fall to mid 80s under mostly clear skies. Southwest wind under 10 mph.
Lap swimming is available from 6:30 to 8 a.m., exercise from 8 to 9:15 a.m. at the Needles Aquatics Center. Call 760-326-3866.
The Needles Regional Museum and its supporting Community Thrift Store reopen after closures for annual summer maintenance. Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; thrift store hours 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pacific Time Mondays through Saturdays.
Discounted reservations are available now for the annual awards dinner of the Needles Chamber of Commerce to be held Oct. 5 at The Palms River Resort. Call 760-326-2050.
Sign up by Sept. 9 for peewee soccer, flag football and youth volleyball fall programs at the Needles Recreation Center, 1705 J St. Call 760-326-2814.
Dance season begins at Dance Trax 51.
Needles Branch Library: 3 to 4 p.m. Construction Zone: build a bridge.
Upside down fettuccine, salad, garlic bread and dessert, 5 to 6:30 p.m. at BPO Elks Lodge 1608.
Trustees meet at 5 p.m., aerie at 6 p.m. at Needles Eagles Aerie 2599.
Fun Wii bowling and pizza, 4 p.m. at VFW Post 404.
