#NeedlesNow, Friday, Oct. 4
Needles, California
Sunny skies, high temperatures reach the mid 90s. Overnight: Mostly clear, temps fall to upper 60s. The temperature for Needles High School’s Mustangs Homecoming game is expected to be in the low-to-mid 80s at the kickoff time of 7 p.m on Branigan Field.
Eagles Aerie 2599: Red Shirt Friday. Needles High School Class of ’79 reunion, 8 p.m.
Visit www.thedesertstar.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.