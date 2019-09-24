#NeedlesNow, Wednesday, Sept. 25
Needles, California
Flash flood watch in effect from 5 p.m. Sept. 25 to 5 p.m. Sept. 26. A slight chance of rain after 11 a.m. then a 20 percent chance of rain, thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny. Temps reach mid 90s. Winds east southeast under 10 mph in the afternoon, much higher in the vicinity of any developing storms. Overnight: Rain likely, thunderstorms possible before 11 p.m.; both likely after 11 p.m. Chance of rain 60 percent. Skies mostly cloudy. South wind to mid teens, gusts near 20 mph. Temps fall to low 70s.
Lap swimming is available from 6:30 to 8 a.m., exercise from 8 to 9:15 a.m. at the Needles Aquatics Center. Call 760-326-3866.
Needles Branch Library: 3:30 - 4:30 p.m. Story Time: Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with heritage stories and make a Peruvian retablo (a folk art pictorial box) to take home.
BPO Elks Lodge 1608 members and guests only: Lodge begins at 6 p.m.
Game Nite and food starts at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 404.
Visit www.thedesertstar.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.