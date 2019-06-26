#NeedlesNow, Thursday, June 27
Needles, California
South southeast winds with speeds of 6 to 15 mph and gusts reaching 22 mph. High temperatures near 107 degrees. Overnight: South winds of 8 to 13 mph becoming light south southwest winds. Lows to fall to around 76 degrees.
A youth golf program for ages 10 and up continues from 8 to 9 a.m. at River’s Edge Golf Course.
Firehouse Ministries distributes food boxes to anyone wanting them from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Thursday at 809 Bush St.
Paper bingo is played at 1 p.m. each Thursday at the Needles Regional Senior Center.
VFW Post 404 Auxiliary serves tacos from noon to 2 p.m.
Visit www.thedesertstar.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.