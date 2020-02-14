#NeedlesNow, Saturday, Feb. 15
Needles, California
High temperature in the low-to-mid 70s under sunny skies. Winds light and variable. Overnight: Temps fall to upper 40s. Skies clear. Winds calm.
U.S. Department of Agriculture commodities will be distributed from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Vincent de Paul, 839 Front St., Needles.
Needles Youth Golf Academy offers instruction for players ages six through 17 at 9 a.m. at River’s Edge Golf Course.
Free adult golf lessons begin at 11 a.m. at River’s Edge Golf Course.
Queen of Hearts starts at 4 p.m. with the drawing at 6:30 p.m. A pork chop dinner will be served from 5 to 7 p.m. Karaoke begins at 6 p.m. at VFW Post 404.
