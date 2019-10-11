#NeedlesNow, Saturday, Oct. 12
Needles, California
West northwest winds to 10 mph move to north northeast in the afternoon. High temperatures reach the mid 80s under sunny skies.
BPO Elks Lodge 1608 members and guests only: Craft fair, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Queen of Hearts starts at 4 p.m. with the drawing at 6:30 p.m. A chicken alfredo dinner will be served from 5 to 7 p.m. Karaoke begins at 6 p.m. at VFW Post 404.
