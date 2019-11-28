#NeedlesNow, Friday, Nov. 29
Needles, California
Chance of rain 30 percent. Skies mostly sunny, temps in the mid to upper 50s. Overnight: Chance of rain 20 percent. Skies mostly clear, temps fall to upper 30s.
Eagles Aerie 2599 members and guests only: RED Shirt Friday. Pizza dinner begins at 5 p.m.; donations accepted for epilepsy aid and research.
