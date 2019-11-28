Bullhead City, AZ (86442)

Today

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 47F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 47F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.