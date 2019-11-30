#NeedlesNow, Sunday, Dec. 1
Needles, California
High temperatures around 60 under mostly cloudy skies. North wind under 10 mph. Overnight: Temps fall to lower 40s. Skies mostly cloudy. North wind remains under 10 mph.
BPO Elks Lodge 1608 members and guests only: Darts 3 p.m.
VFW Post 404 serves a steak and eggs breakfast from 9 to 11 a.m.
