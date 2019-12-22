#NeedlesNow, Monday, Dec. 23
Needles, California
A 50 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Southeast winds to low teens with gusts to 20 possible. Temps in the low to mid 60s under cloudy skies. Overnight: Chance of rain increases to 60 percent. Winds gradually calm. Temps fall to upper 40s. Skies mostly cloudy.
Firehouse Ministries distributes toys to those who registered from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the parking lot at F Street and Broadway.
VFW Post 404: Monday Night Football and snacks begin at 6 p.m.
