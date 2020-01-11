#NeedlesNow, Sunday, Jan. 12
Needles, California
High temperatures in the low 60s under sunny skies. Northeast winds under 10 mph. Overnight: Temps fall to upper 30s. Skies mostly clear. Light south winds.
BPO Elks Lodge 1608 members and guests only: DD Clinic. No darts.
VFW Post 404 serves a chicken fried steak and eggs breakfast from 9 to 11 a.m.
