#NeedlesNow, Sunday, Sept. 15
Needles, California
South southeast wind to mid teens, gusts near 20. High temperature around 105 under sunny skies. Overnight: Winds move to south southwest. Temps fall to around 80 under partly cloudy skies.
Last day to nominate for chamber awards; reserve seats for awards dinner. Call Needles Chamber of Commerce at 760-326-2050; email info@needleschamber.com; visit needleschamber.com.
Play darts at 3 p.m. at BPO Elks Lodge 1608.
VFW Post 404 serves a ham steak breakfast from 9 to 11 a.m.
