#NeedlesNow, Friday, Dec. 13
Needles, California
High temperatures reach the upper 60s under sunny skies. Winds light and variable. Overnight: Partly cloudy skies. Temps fall to around 50. Winds light from the south.
BPO Elks Lodge 1608 members and guests only: Elks Christmas party potluck, 4 p.m.
Eagles Aerie 2599 members and guests only: Aerie fish fry with coleslaw and fries, 5 p.m.
Needles High School holiday concert begins at 7 p.m. in the auditorium.
Visit www.thedesertstar.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.