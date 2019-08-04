#NeedlesNow, Monday, Aug. 5
Needles, California
Excessive heat warning remains in effect until 8 p.m. High temperature in the upper one-teens. Southwest wind under 10 mph in the afternoon. Overnight: Temps fall to lower 90s under mostly cloudy skies. Winds calm after midnight.
Lap swimming is available from 6:30 to 8 a.m., exercise from 8 to 9:15 a.m. at the Needles Aquatics Center. Call 760-326-3866.
The Backpack Buddies program is to be held at Vista Colorado Elementary School. Time TBA.
Register now for fall classes at the Needles Center of Palo Verde College, 725 W. Broadway at E Street. Visit www.paloverde.edu; call 760-326-5033.
Seniors register for Needles High School between 8 and 11 a.m. New students call 760-326-2191 for an appointment between 1 and 3 p.m.
BPO Elks Lodge 1608 serves tacos, 5 - 6:30 p.m.
VFW Post 404 Auxiliary monthly meeting begins at 9 a.m.
Visit www.thedesertstar.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.