#NeedlesNow, Tuesday, June 18
Needles, California
High temperature around 105 under sunny skies. South wind under 10 mph. Overnight: Winds gradually calm, temps fall to upper 70s. Skies clear.
Summer Bridge program from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Needles Center of Palo Verde College.
St. Vincent de Paul’s thrift store at 839 Front St. reopens June 18 for regular hours of 9 am. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.
Needles Branch Library: 3 - 4 p.m. Summer reading program features Mobile Zoo of Southern California.
Eagles Aerie 2599 offers happy hour all day. Trustee meeting begins at 5 p.m., aerie meeting at 6 p.m.
BPO Elks Lodge 1608 serves shredded beef, coleslaw, beans, tortillas, dessert by Adela, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
League Wii bowling and pizza starts at 4 p.m. at VFW Post 404.
