#NeedlesNow, Monday, Oct. 21
Needles, California
North wind to upper teens; gusts to mid 20s. Temperatures reach mid 80s under sunny skies. Overnight: Winds move to northwest, decline to lower teens. Temps around 60, skies clear.
Apply by 2 p.m. today for service on the Needles Unified School District Board of Trustees. Visit the district support office at 1900 Erin Dr. or www.needlesusd.org for an application.
The 43rd Fort Mojave Indian Days, an annual celebration of the culture and traditions of the Fort Mojave Indian Tribe, begins today.
BPO Elks Lodge 1608 members and guests only: Tacos, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
VFW Post 404 calendar meeting starts at 5 p.m.
Visit www.thedesertstar.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.