#NeedlesNow, National Pie Day, Thursday, Jan. 23
Needles, California
North winds to low teens, gusts to low 20s. High temperatures reach the low 70s. Skies sunny. Overnight: North winds drop to under 10 mph. Skies partly cloudy. Temps fall to upper 40s.
Firehouse Ministries distributes food boxes to anyone wanting them from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Thursday except the third at 809 Bush St.
BPO Elks Lodge 1608 members and guests only: Chili verde, beans and rice by Jim C., 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Needles Branch Library: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Culture and crafts: Lean about Australia. Make an aborigine dot painting.
Eagles Aerie 2599 members and guests only: Pulled pork sandwiches served at 5 p.m.
VFW Post 404 Auxiliary serves tacos from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
