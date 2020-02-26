#NeedlesNow, Thursday, Feb. 27
Needles, California
North wind to mid teens, gusts to around 20 mph. High temperatures reach the upper 70s under sunny skies. Overnight: North wind under 10 mph. Temps fall to around 50. Skies partly cloudy.
Firehouse Ministries distributes food boxes to anyone wanting them from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Thursday except the third full week of the month at 809 Bush St.
BPO Elks Lodge 1608 members and guests only: Prime rib dinner, advance reservations required, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
VFW Post 404 Auxiliary serves tacos from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
