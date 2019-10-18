#NeedlesNow, Saturday, Oct. 19
Needles, California
High temperatures reach mid to upper 80s under sunny skies. Southwest wind under 10 mph. Overnight: Skies mostly clear. Temps fall to upper 50s. Winds gradually calm.
Volunteers gather for cleanup work at the historic Route 66 Needles Wayside Rest Stop. Work begins at 8 a.m. at the park on the corner of Needles Highway and National Old Trails Road, an original alignment of Route 66.
The Women’s Club of Needles offers a rummage sale in their historic clubhouse at 305 W. Broadway. Hours are 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
U.S. Department of Agriculture commodities will be distributed from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Vincent de Paul, 839 Front St., Needles.
Needles Branch Library: 11 a.m. to noon. Book club for adults. Discuss Dracula by Bram Stoker.
BPO Elks Lodge 1608 offers a luau-style Hawaiian dinner, open to the public, on Saturday, Oct. 19. The event begins with cocktails at 4 p.m.; dinner is served at 5 p.m. in the lodge at 1000 Lilyhill Dr.
Queen of Hearts starts at 4 p.m. with the drawing at 6:30 p.m. A chili relleno casserole and salad dinner will be served from 5 to 7 p.m. Karaoke begins at 6 p.m. at VFW Post 404.
Visit www.thedesertstar.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.