#NeedlesNow, Tuesday, Oct. 15
Needles, California
High temperatures reach lower 90s under sunny skies. North winds under 10 mph. Overnight: Temps fall to lower 60s under clear skies. North winds light.
Needles Branch Library: 3 - 4 p.m. Readers of the Round Table. Read books with Miss Adela: Happy Hunting, Amelia Bedelia by Herman Parish is the first book.
BPO Elks Lodge 1608 members and guests only: Fried chicken, all the fixings and dessert by Sandy E., 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Eagles Aerie 2599 members and guests only: Trustee meeting 5 p.m.; Aerie meeting follows.
Wii bowling and pizza starts at 4 p.m. at VFW Post 404.
