#NeedlesNow, Thursday, Oct. 10
Needles, California
Wind advisory, red flag warning in effect until 11 a.m. Oct. 11. North wind to 30 mph, gusts to mid 40s. Blowing dust. Temperatures reach the mid 70s under sunny skies. Overnight: North wind to mid 20s, gusts to 40. Blowing dust. Skies partly cloudy, temps in the lower 50s.
Observances of National Day of the Republic of China begin at 10 a.m. at the city/county complex, 1111 Bailey Ave. at J Street.
Firehouse Ministries distributes food boxes to anyone wanting them from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Thursday at 809 Bush St.
BPO Elks Lodge 1608 members and guests only: Retirement dinner for J.P. Lusk.
Eagles Aerie 2599 members and guests only: Guy’s barbecue chicken dinner, 5 p.m.
VFW Post 404 Auxiliary serves tacos from noon to 2 p.m.
