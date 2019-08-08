#NeedlesNow, Friday, Aug. 9
Needles, California
High temperature in the lower one-teens under sunny skies. Overnight: Skies mostly clear, temps fall to lower 80s.
Donate blood from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Needles Recreation Center gym, 1705 J St. Visit www.bloodhero.com to locate drives or make an appointment to give the gift of life.
Seventh grade students register from 1 to 3 p.m. in the Needles Middle School office.
RED Shirt Day at Eagles Aerie 2599.
VFW Post 404 Auxiliary serves ham and cheese sandwiches and macaroni salad from 5 to 7 p.m. Proceeds go to the Cancer Aid and Research program.
Visit www.thedesertstar.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.