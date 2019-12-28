#NeedlesNow, Sunday, Dec. 29
Needles, California
Northwest winds under 10 mph move to northeast in the afternoon. High temperatures in the low 50s under sunny skies. Overnight: Clouds increase as temps fall to upper 30s. Winds move back to northwest, remain under 10 mph.
VFW Post 404 serves a ham steak and eggs breakfast from 9 to 11 a.m.
