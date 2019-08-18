#NeedlesNow, Monday, Aug. 19
Needles, California
South southwest wind around 10 mph in the afternoon. High temperatures in the low one-teens under sunny skies. Overnight: Winds move to west northwest after midnight. Temps fall to lower 80s. Skies clear.
Note: A heat watch for Tuesday through Thursday has been elevated to a heat warning.
Lap swimming is available from 6:30 to 8 a.m., exercise from 8 to 9:15 a.m. at the Needles Aquatics Center. Call 760-326-3866.
Sign up by Sept. 9 for peewee soccer, flag football and youth volleyball fall programs at the Needles Recreation Center, 1705 J St. Call 760-326-2814.
Discounted reservations are available now for the annual awards dinner of the Needles Chamber of Commerce to be held Oct. 5 at The Palms River Resort. Call 760-326-2050.
BPO Elks Lodge 1608 serves tacos, 5 - 6:30 p.m.
VFW Post 404 calendar meeting begins at 5 p.m.
Visit www.thedesertstar.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.