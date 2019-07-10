#NeedlesNow, Thursday, July 11
Needles, California
Clouds begin to build, temps continue to rise. High temperatures in the mid one-teens. South wind under 10 mph in the afternoon. Overnight: Partly cloudy skies, temps fall to mid 80s. Winds move to south southwest, gradually calm.
Firehouse Ministries distributes food boxes to anyone wanting them from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Thursday at 809 Bush St.
Summer Day Camp, 1 to 5 p.m. at the Needles Recreation Center. This week’s theme: In Your Wildest Dreams.
Spaghetti dinner, 5 to 6:30 p.m. at Eagles Aerie 2599.
VFW Post 404 Auxiliary serves tacos from noon to 2 p.m.
