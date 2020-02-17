#NeedlesNow, Tuesday, Feb. 18
Needles, California
North winds to low 20s with gusts approaching 30 mph. High temperatures in the low 70s under mostly sunny skies. Overnight: Winds move to west northwest, drop to under 10 mph. Skies mostly clear. Temps fall to mid 40s.
Evangelist Tom Weaver of Rock Solid Ministry holds a revival at Needles Christian Church, 1409 Balboa. Services begin at 6 p.m.
BPO Elks Lodge 1608 members and guests only: Shuffleboard, 3 p.m.
Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 2599 members and guests only: Trustees meet at 5 p.m., aerie meets at 6 p.m.
League Wii bowling and pizza begins at 4 p.m. at VFW Post 404.
