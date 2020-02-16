#NeedlesNow, Presidents’ Day Monday, Feb. 17
Needles, California
North wind to upper teens, gusts into the 20s. High temperatures in the mid 70s under sunny skies. Overnight: Winds move to northwest, decline to around 10 mph. Skies mostly clear. Temps in the upper 40s.
Evangelist Tom Weaver of Rock Solid Ministry holds a revival at Needles Christian Church, 1409 Balboa. Services begin at 6 p.m.
The Needles Community TV Club will hold its annual meeting at 5 p.m. in Needles’ BPO Elks Lodge1608, 1000 Lillyhill Dr.
The Needles Gem and Mineral Club meets on the third Monday of each month, October through April, at 4 p.m. Pacific at 1605 Washington St. in Needles.
Visitors are welcome. Call 307-237-9747
BPO Elks Lodge 1608 members and guests only: Tacos, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
VFW Post 404 Commander versus the District 8 President in a burger cook-off at 5 p.m.
Visit www.thedesertstar.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.