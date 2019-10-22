#NeedlesNow, Wednesday, Oct. 23
Needles, California
North wind in the mid teens to low 20s. High temperatures in the low 90s under sunny skies. Overnight: Northwest wind to upper teens, gusts near 30 mph. Temps fall to lower 60s. Skies clear.
43rd Fort Mojave Indian Days, an annual celebration of the culture and traditions of the Fort Mojave Indian Tribe.
Needles Branch Library: 3:30 - 4:30 p.m. Storytime celebrates friendship with stories about sharing and standing up for friends. Make a friendship bracelet.
BPO Elks Lodge 1608 members and guests only: Lodge and dinner for DD visit.
Game Nite and food begins at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 404.
