#NeedlesNow, Monday, March 2
Needles, California
A 30 percent chance of scattered showers. Mostly sunny. North wind to mid teens, gusts into the 20s. High temperatures in the mid 60s. Overnight: North winds continue. Temps fall to upper 40s. Skies mostly clear.
A planning meeting begins at noon in the Wagon Wheel Restaurant for those involved with the Needles Chamber of Commerce inaugural off-road poker run.
BPO Elks Lodge 1608 members and guests only: Tacos, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
