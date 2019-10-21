#NeedlesNow, Tuesday, Oct. 22
Needles, California
North winds to upper teens, gusts to mid 20s. High temperatures in the upper 80s under sunny skies. Overnight: Winds move to northwest, decline to around 10 mph. Temps fall to around 60. Skies clear.
The 43rd Fort Mojave Indian Days, an annual celebration of the culture and traditions of the Fort Mojave Indian Tribe, continues in and around the California Village along Merriman.
Needles Branch Library: 3 - 4 p.m. Readers of the Round Table. The featured book is Are you Ready to Play Outside by Mo Willems.
BPO Elks Lodge 1608 members and guests only: Ribs and all the good things with them by Adela, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Wii bowling and pizza starts at 4 p.m. at VFW Post 404.
