#NeedlesNow, Sunday, Nov. 17
Needles, California
North wind to upper teens, gusts near 30. High temperatures in the low 80s under sunny skies. Overnight: North wind falls to under 10 mph. Temps in the lower 50s. Skies clear.
Eagles Aerie 2599 members and guests only: Guy’s breakfast of pork chop and eggs, 8 a.m.
The Women’s Club of Needles’ popular Soup, Salad & Sandwich Luncheon returns from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pacific in their historic clubhouse at 305 W. Broadway.
BPO Elks Lodge 1608 members and guests only: Darts 3 p.m.
VFW Post 404 serves a chicken fried steak breakfast from 9 to 11 a.m.
Visit www.thedesertstar.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.