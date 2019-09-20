#NeedlesNow, Saturday, Sept. 21
Needles, California
North wind to mid teens with gusts to low 20s possible. High temperature in the upper 90s under sunny skies. Overnight: Winds move to west northwest, decrease to 10 mph or under. Temps fall to mid 60s. Skies clear.
U.S. Department of Agriculture commodities will be distributed from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Vincent de Paul, 839 Front St.
Needles Branch Library: 11 a.m. to noon. Book club for adults. Discuss Station Eleven by Emily St. John Mandel.
Tri-state girls ages five through 12 celebrate the tenth annual Lynne’s Little Ladies Tea Party in honor of Lynne Haver from 1 to 3 p.m. in the Needles Women’s Club.
Queen of Hearts starts at 4 p.m. with the drawing at 6:30 p.m. An open face turkey dinner will be served from 5 to 7 p.m. Karaoke begins at 6 p.m. at VFW Post 404.
