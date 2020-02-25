#NeedlesNow, Wednesday, Feb. 26
Needles, California
North wind to mid teens. High temperatures reach the upper 60s under sunny skies. Overnight: Winds move to wests northwest around 10 mph. Temps fall to mid 40s. Skies clear.
Needles Branch Library: Story Time, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.
BPO Elks Lodge 1608 members and guests only: Lodge, 6 p.m.
