#NeedlesNow, Saturday, Oct. 26
Needles, California
Fort Mojave Indian Days weather. High temperatures in the upper 80s under sunny skies. South wind under 10 mph in the afternoon. Overnight: Temps fall to mid 50s. Skies clear. South wind continues under 10 mph.
The 43rd Fort Mojave Indian Days, an annual celebration of the culture and traditions of the Fort Mojave Indian Tribe continues with the popular parade at 10 a.m. on Broadway in downtown Needles. The parade is followed by a Tribal Council welcome and introduction of Fort Mojave Royalty at noon in the California Village Park, 500 Merriman Avenue. A variety of entertainment and competitions will be featured there throughout the day.
Queen of Hearts starts at 4 p.m. with the drawing at 6:30 p.m. The Starrtroupers perform a Halloween show at 4 p.m. A costume contest with prizes and drawings continues from 4 to 8 p.m. Indian tacos are served from 5 to 7 p.m. Karaoke begins at 6 p.m. at VFW Post 404.
