#NeedlesNow, Friday, July 26
Needles, California
High temperatures reach mid one-teens under sunny skies. Overnight: Temps fall to around 90, skies mostly clear.
Free physical examinations for young athletes of the Needles Unified School District will be administered from 7 a.m. to noon at Colorado River Medical Center, 1401 Bailey Ave.
Firehouse Ministries, with St. Mary’s Food Bank and Kids Cafe Free Food Program, distributes a free lunch to ages 18 and under between 11 a.m. and noon at Katie Hohstadt Elementary School, Needles Housing Authority, or at 1932 and 1933 Erin Dr. On Fridays recipients may also take home a package of food for the weekend.
Eagles Aerie 2599: RED Shirt Day. Beer and pizza.
VFW Post 404 Auxiliary serves spaghetti and garlic bread from 5 to 7 p.m. Proceeds go to their VFW National Home program.
