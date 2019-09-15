#NeedlesNow, Monday, Sept. 16
Needles, California
A slight chance of midday rain. South wind to upper teens, gusts to mid 20s. Skies sunny. Overnight: Winds move to southwest, decrease slightly after midnight. Temps fall to mid 70s, skies mostly clear.
Portions of Havasu National Wildlife Refuge will be closed today for a feral swine eradication program.
Lap swimming is available from 6:30 to 8 a.m., exercise from 8 to 9:15 a.m. at the Needles Aquatics Center. Call 760-326-3866.
BPO Elks Lodge 1608 serves tacos, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
VFW Post 404 calendar meeting begins at 5 p.m.
Visit www.thedesertstar.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.